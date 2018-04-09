Shaw Communications (SJR) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,277 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.12% of Shaw Communications worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 466,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 53,018 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 41,851 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 623,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 31,964 shares during the period. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.35. 823,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,668. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $9,566.19, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0795 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SJR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

WARNING: “Shaw Communications (SJR) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/two-sigma-investments-lp-raises-position-in-shaw-communications-inc-sjr-updated-updated-updated.html.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.