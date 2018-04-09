Two Sigma Investments LP Has $12.60 Million Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,862 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.40% of MFA Financial worth $12,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after buying an additional 64,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MFA Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,461,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 347,976 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 189,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares during the period. EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,581,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 266,750 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,291. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $2,984.19, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.33.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 69.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 101.27%.

In related news, CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MFA shares. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on MFA Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc is engaged in the real estate finance business. The Company’s subsidiaries invest in residential mortgage assets, including Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), Agency MBS, residential whole loans and credit risk transfer (CRT) securities. The Company’s Non-Agency MBS portfolio primarily consists of Legacy Non-Agency MBS and 3 Year Step-up securities.

