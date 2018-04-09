Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $4.47 Million in STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Stock

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 204,425 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,788,440 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $60,949,000 after acquiring an additional 671,415 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,446,567 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 144,894 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 927,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garelick Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Garelick Capital Partners LP now owns 855,447 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 101,266 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STM stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. STMicroelectronics NV has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,810.46, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.80.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Vetr lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.44 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company’s segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog and MEMS Group (AMG), Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG), and Others.

