Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 11,138 Manulife Financial Co. (MFC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 76.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,710,000 after buying an additional 51,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,473,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,368. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $36,110.85, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.94%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), which is a life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), which is a reinsurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States.

