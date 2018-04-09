Tyler Technologies (TYL) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.18

Media headlines about Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tyler Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.6298784284341 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $197.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.27.

Shares of TYL traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.68. The company had a trading volume of 29,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,395. The company has a market capitalization of $7,832.62, a PE ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 0.91. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $152.76 and a 1-year high of $214.33.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.56 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Marr, Jr. sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $8,571,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $4,222,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,582 shares of company stock valued at $23,816,504. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/tyler-technologies-tyl-receives-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-18-updated-updated-updated.html.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.