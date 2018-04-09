U.S. Auto Parts (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “US AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC., is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including body parts, engine parts, performance parts and accessories. Through the Company’s network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides individual consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products that are mapped by a proprietary product database to product applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 114,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. U.S. Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

U.S. Auto Parts (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.59 million. U.S. Auto Parts had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 7.77%. analysts anticipate that U.S. Auto Parts will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Auto Parts by 74.9% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 439,092 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Auto Parts by 19.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,006,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 163,828 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Auto Parts by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Auto Parts Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

