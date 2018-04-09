U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.20

News articles about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. U.S. Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6189567803118 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:USB traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.38. 2,291,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,646. The company has a market capitalization of $83,057.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $556,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,682 shares in the company, valued at $12,881,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Gifford sold 45,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $2,540,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

