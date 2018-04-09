Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Acquires 1,331 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,881,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Gifford sold 45,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $2,540,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $9,356,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.59. 5,174,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,185,794. The company has a market cap of $83,057.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

