U.S. Silica Holdings Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Forecasts (SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for U.S. Silica in a report issued on Thursday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray analyst J. Daniel anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year. Piper Jaffray currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $360.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLCA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen set a $45.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

SLCA stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $2,032.02, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $523,334.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane K. Duren bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,881.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 110.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 916,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,483,000 after acquiring an additional 481,067 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 644,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after acquiring an additional 286,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.0% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “U.S. Silica Holdings Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Forecasts (SLCA)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/u-s-silica-holdings-inc-to-post-fy2019-earnings-of-2-53-per-share-piper-jaffray-forecasts-slca.html.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.