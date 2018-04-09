Ubiq Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00020146 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. Ubiq has a total market cap of $54.42 million and approximately $371,425.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,726.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.26 or 0.05841380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $636.45 or 0.09501980 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.53 or 0.01709890 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.02498250 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00201176 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00605074 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.34 or 0.02632680 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2014. Ubiq’s total supply is 40,330,626 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is not presently possible to buy Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

