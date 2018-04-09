Critical Analysis: Ubisoft (UBSFY) vs. Its Peers

Ubisoft (OTCMKTS: UBSFY) is one of 179 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ubisoft to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ubisoft and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubisoft 0 0 0 0 N/A Ubisoft Competitors 1051 5473 11413 438 2.61

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Ubisoft’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ubisoft has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ubisoft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ubisoft and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ubisoft $1.60 billion $118.31 million 55.77 Ubisoft Competitors $1.68 billion $250.21 million 0.80

Ubisoft’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ubisoft. Ubisoft is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Ubisoft has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubisoft’s rivals have a beta of -17.32, meaning that their average stock price is 1,832% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ubisoft and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubisoft N/A N/A N/A Ubisoft Competitors -7.55% -82.11% -2.09%

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It also develops in the area of online and mobile gaming; and distributes Ubisoft products, such as CD games, ancillary products, etc. to superstores and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a strategic partnership with Tencent. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Montreuil, France.

