Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €6.05 by UBS

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €6.05 ($7.47) price objective by equities researchers at UBS in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.79) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Societe Generale set a €6.00 ($7.41) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.41) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC set a €5.80 ($7.16) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a €5.80 ($7.16) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €5.85 ($7.22).

BIT:ENEL traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €4.93 ($6.09). 67,530,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,710,000. Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($5.14) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.90).

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transport, and sells electricity; produces and distributes gas; and engages in the transport, storage, and regasification of LNG.

