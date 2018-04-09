Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) Given a €20.50 Price Target at UBS

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) received a €20.50 ($25.31) target price from equities researchers at UBS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 195.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($19.75) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase set a €21.00 ($25.93) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs set a €29.60 ($36.54) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($25.93) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.28 ($22.57).

F stock opened at €6.94 ($8.57) on Thursday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of €5.86 ($7.23) and a one year high of €9.08 ($11.21).

