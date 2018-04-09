ING Group (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €17.00 by UBS

ING Group (AMS:INGA) has been given a €17.00 ($20.99) price objective by equities researchers at UBS in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs set a €18.00 ($22.22) price target on shares of ING Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase set a €17.90 ($22.10) price target on shares of ING Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.50 ($21.60) price target on shares of ING Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.20 ($21.23) price target on shares of ING Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($20.37) price target on shares of ING Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.92 ($20.88).

AMS:INGA traded up €0.21 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €14.35 ($17.72). 27,950,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,760,000. ING Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($20.60).

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/ubs-analysts-give-ing-groep-inga-a-17-00-price-target-updated-updated.html.

About ING Group

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Receive News & Ratings for ING Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.