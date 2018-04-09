UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 4,878 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 163.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 678,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,056,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.99. 356,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,070. The firm has a market cap of $2,593.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.89 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander Meeker Clark sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $81,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Matovina sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $637,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,620 shares of company stock worth $6,382,885 in the last three months. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEL. ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

