International Game Technology (IGT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 40.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,632,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,038 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $62,053,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,132,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,537,000 after buying an additional 1,138,049 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,883,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1,671.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 626,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 590,928 shares during the period. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on International Game Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $26.01 on Monday. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,265.20, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.55.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content across multiple platforms: land-based, online real-money and social gaming. The Company is a supplier of gaming entertainment products worldwide.

