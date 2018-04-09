Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Position Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 348,665 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,135. The firm has a market cap of $24,924.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $188.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 36.88%. equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.4473 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $184.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $176.72 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

