UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of CACI International worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CACI. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in CACI International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 212,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,615,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,834,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Asbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $3,771,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,719,362.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $711,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,294 shares of company stock worth $6,313,412. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Maxim Group raised their target price on CACI International from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Noble Financial downgraded CACI International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.36.

CACI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.60. The company had a trading volume of 86,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.40. The company has a market cap of $3,728.66, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.29). CACI International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc is a simulation technology company. The Company provides information solutions and services. The Company operates through two segments: domestic operations and international operations. It serves clients in the United States federal government and commercial markets, primarily throughout North America and internationally on behalf of the United States customers, as well as in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

