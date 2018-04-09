ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of ESCO Technologies worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 57.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $71.00 target price on ESCO Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $265,427.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $56.90 on Monday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,470.58, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc (ESCO) is a producer of engineered products and systems sold to customers for utility, industrial, aerospace and commercial applications. The Company operates through four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG) and Technical Packaging.

