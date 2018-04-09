UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $968,000 Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,896 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 34,611 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 49,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cleveland Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $46.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,271.11, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 0.62. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

