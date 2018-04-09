BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) Cut to “Outperform” at UBS

UBS downgraded shares of BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, April 2nd, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of BofI in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Sandler O’Neill restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BofI in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BofI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BofI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BofI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of BOFI stock opened at $40.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,514.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BofI has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. BofI had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $101.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that BofI will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BofI news, Director James John Court sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $362,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,762.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BofI during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BofI during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BofI during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BofI during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BofI during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit.

