Prudential (PRU) Given a GBX 2,400 Price Target at UBS

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been assigned a GBX 2,400 ($33.92) price objective by research analysts at UBS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,790 ($25.30) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 2,290 ($32.37) target price on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America set a GBX 2,300 ($32.51) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a GBX 2,186 ($30.90) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,119.11 ($29.95).

Prudential stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,789 ($25.29). 3,512,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 1,612.14 ($22.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,992.50 ($28.16).

Prudential (LON:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported GBX 145.20 ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 139 ($1.96) by GBX 6.20 ($0.09). Prudential had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of GBX 4,400.50 billion for the quarter.

In other news, insider John W. Foley sold 81,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,747 ($24.69), for a total value of £1,423,245.96 ($2,011,655.07).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prudential (PRU) Given a GBX 2,400 Price Target at UBS” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/ubs-reiterates-gbx-2400-price-target-for-prudential-pru-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Prudential

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.