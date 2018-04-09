National Grid (NG) PT Set at GBX 800 by UBS

UBS set a GBX 800 ($11.31) price target on National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 14th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NG. JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.98) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised National Grid to a neutral rating and set a GBX 860 ($12.16) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,140 ($16.11) price objective on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank raised National Grid to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 900 ($12.72) to GBX 850 ($12.01) in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,050 ($14.84) to GBX 950 ($13.43) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 957 ($13.53).

Shares of LON NG traded up GBX 9.70 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 833.80 ($11.79). The stock had a trading volume of 7,575,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 733 ($10.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,097 ($15.51).

In related news, insider Mark Williamson bought 43,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 805 ($11.38) per share, for a total transaction of £347,180.40 ($490,714.35). Also, insider Peter Gershon bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 743 ($10.50) per share, for a total transaction of £48,295 ($68,261.48). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 49,647 shares of company stock worth $39,562,227.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/ubs-reiterates-gbx-800-price-target-for-national-grid-ng-updated-updated-updated.html.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.