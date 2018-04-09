UGI (UGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

UGI (NYSE:UGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, March 31st. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UGI Corporation is a holding company that, through subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. They are a domestic and international retail distributor of propane and butane (which are liquefied petroleum gases (LPG)); a provider of natural gas and electric service through regulated local distribution utilities; a generator of electricity; a regional marketer of energy commodities; an owner and manager of midstream assets; and a regional provider of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical contracting services. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

UGI stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UGI has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,655.87, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that UGI will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger Perreault bought 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $99,811.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,524.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,524,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

