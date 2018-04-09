Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price

Media coverage about Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ulta Beauty earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.5351616011556 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.01.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.70. The stock had a trading volume of 170,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,604. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $187.96 and a 1 year high of $314.86. The company has a market cap of $12,622.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $625.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 16,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.99, for a total transaction of $3,371,039.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,902,678.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

