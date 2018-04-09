Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Given a $260.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) received a $260.00 price objective from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ULTA. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Loop Capital set a $300.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo set a $297.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.01.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.15. 1,253,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,893. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $187.96 and a 12 month high of $314.86. The firm has a market cap of $12,622.92, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $625.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 16,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.99, for a total transaction of $3,371,039.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,902,678.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

