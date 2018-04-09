Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.97 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research set a $270.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $270.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Loop Capital set a $250.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $220.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.75. 630,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,870. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $187.96 and a 52-week high of $314.86. The firm has a market cap of $12,458.92, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $625.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 415.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

