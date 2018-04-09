Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a research report released on Friday, March 16th, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $230.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Loop Capital set a $300.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp set a $270.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Vetr cut Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.01.

Shares of ULTA traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,893. The company has a market capitalization of $12,622.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $187.96 and a 1-year high of $314.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 30.40%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $625.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 16,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.99, for a total transaction of $3,371,039.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,902,678.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

