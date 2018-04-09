Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 41.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGP stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. 301,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,080. The company has a market capitalization of $11,367.35, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.18. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Ultrapar Participacoes’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.27. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. It operates through five segments: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

