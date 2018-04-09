UMB Bank N A MO Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Whitnell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,405.23 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $884.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,617.54. The company has a market cap of $680,281.94, a P/E ratio of 308.16, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,494.78.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 670 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total transaction of $795,502.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,553,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

