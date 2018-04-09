UMB Financial Co. (UMBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ UMBF traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.36. 76,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,003. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $62.27 and a 1-year high of $78.67. The firm has a market cap of $3,623.46, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. UMB Financial had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $252.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

In other UMB Financial news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 5,451 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $419,836.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider J Walker Brian sold 3,454 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $263,747.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,776 shares of company stock worth $135,338. 10.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/umb-financial-co-umbf-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

