Umpqua Holdings Co. (UMPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report $290.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.60 million and the highest is $297.02 million. Umpqua posted sales of $266.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $290.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $292.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.80 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on shares of Umpqua from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,719.60, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.29%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 5,795 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $124,302.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,953.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 178,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Umpqua by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

