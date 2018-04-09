Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Under Armour (UAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,199 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Under Armour worth $27,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,368,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $7,508.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -0.23. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $23.46.

In other news, insider Kerry D. Chandler sold 2,534 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $42,545.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Vetr downgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS cut Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/under-armour-inc-uaa-holdings-raised-by-geode-capital-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.