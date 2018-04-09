UniCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $124.00 (UNIC)

UniCoin (CURRENCY:UNIC) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. UniCoin has a total market capitalization of $634,050.00 and approximately $124.00 worth of UniCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniCoin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UniCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Altcoin (ALT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00210758 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016182 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000203 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002031 BTC.

UniCoin Profile

UniCoin (UNIC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. UniCoin’s total supply is 2,993,923 coins. UniCoin’s official website is unicoins.tumblr.com.

Buying and Selling UniCoin

UniCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy UniCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

