Uniform Fiscal Object (CRYPTO:UFO) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded down 20% against the dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinhouse, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $583.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002958 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00083705 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009500 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000348 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object (CRYPTO:UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,590,076,262 coins. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins.

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhouse, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Uniform Fiscal Object Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniform Fiscal Object and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.