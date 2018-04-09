Unilever (NYSE:UN) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Unilever (NYSE:UN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unilever earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1242077635063 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 18th. ABN Amro raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Investec raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Unilever stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 784,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,148. Unilever has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $61.62. The company has a market cap of $98,253.86, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

