Ashmore Wealth Management LLC Has $53.83 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ashmore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 32,053 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 2.8% of Ashmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ashmore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $53,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,135,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,991,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,468,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,135,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,328,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $798,093,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,245,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,411,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,658,000 after purchasing an additional 638,157 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.10.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $2,083,913.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,778,363.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,508.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.53. 879,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,824. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $101.06 and a 12 month high of $143.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $101,527.85, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

