Howard R. Curd Buys 6,892 Shares of Uniroyal Global (UNIR) Stock

Uniroyal Global (OTCMKTS:UNIR) CEO Howard R. Curd purchased 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $12,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UNIR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.90. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144. Uniroyal Global has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Uniroyal Global

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics products that have automotive and non-automotive transportation, indoor/outdoor furniture, commercial and hospitality seating, healthcare facilities, athletic equipment, and residential applications primarily in North America and Europe.

