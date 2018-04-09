Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Unisys (UIS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Unisys (NYSE:UIS) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.20% of Unisys worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Unisys in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000.

Shares of UIS opened at $10.40 on Monday. Unisys has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $524.92, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.48.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $1.02. Unisys had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $746.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Unisys will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS lowered shares of Unisys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Unisys (UIS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/unisys-uis-shares-bought-by-wells-fargo-company-mn-updated.html.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.