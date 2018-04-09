United Bitcoin (UBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

United Bitcoin (CURRENCY:UBTC) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One United Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $11.40 or 0.00159964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, Quoine, YoBit and AEX. Over the last seven days, United Bitcoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. United Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $316,578.00 worth of United Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00041804 BTC.

ClearCoin (CLR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About United Bitcoin

United Bitcoin (UBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. United Bitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for United Bitcoin is ub.com. United Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @United_Bitcoin.

United Bitcoin Coin Trading

United Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, ACX, Coinnest, YoBit, OKEx, Quoine, Qryptos and AEX. It is not possible to buy United Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire United Bitcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy United Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bitcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.