United Community Bank, Inc. (UCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.73 Million

Analysts expect that United Community Bank, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post sales of $128.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Community Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. United Community Bank posted sales of $105.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Bank will report full-year sales of $128.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $535.10 million to $560.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $589.73 million per share, with estimates ranging from $569.10 million to $615.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Community Bank.

United Community Bank (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.26 million. United Community Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UCBI. ValuEngine lowered United Community Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised United Community Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Community Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Community Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $6,781,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of United Community Bank by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,601,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,053,000 after acquiring an additional 99,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,274. United Community Bank has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,470.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from United Community Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. United Community Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

United Community Bank Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

