United Continental (UAL) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Press coverage about United Continental (NYSE:UAL) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Continental earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.1187938338642 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of United Continental stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $68.52. 5,259,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,538.99, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.04.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 5.65%. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. analysts expect that United Continental will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $76.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lowered United Continental from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on United Continental from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Continental from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $1,766,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,999.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

