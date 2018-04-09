United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €73.00 ($90.12) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UTDI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €69.00 ($85.19) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Goldman Sachs set a €56.00 ($69.14) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($81.48) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($75.31) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.89 ($76.41).

Shares of ETR:UTDI traded up €0.74 ($0.91) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €51.46 ($63.53). 260,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a 52-week low of €37.80 ($46.67) and a 52-week high of €59.80 ($73.83).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates in two segments, Access and Applications. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products, as well as related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV to home users and small firms; data and network solutions for small and medium-sized companies; and infrastructure services for large corporations under the GMX, WEB.DE, and 1&1 brands.

