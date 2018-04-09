United Parcel Service (UPS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Parcel Service earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 47.0040532550152 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.60. 3,938,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,950. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $135.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $90,753.70, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.26.

In other news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

