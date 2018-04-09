United Traders Token Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (UTT)

United Traders Token (CURRENCY:UTT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One United Traders Token token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta and HitBTC. Over the last week, United Traders Token has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. United Traders Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $970.00 worth of United Traders Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00743818 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00176063 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037491 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00051283 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

United Traders Token Profile

United Traders Token’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. United Traders Token’s total supply is 69,403,131 tokens. The official message board for United Traders Token is medium.com/@Uttoken.io. The official website for United Traders Token is uttoken.io. United Traders Token’s official Twitter account is @Uttoken.

United Traders Token Token Trading

United Traders Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase United Traders Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire United Traders Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase United Traders Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

