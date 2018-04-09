Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 708 Shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,430,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,873,786,000 after buying an additional 796,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,578,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,974,168,000 after buying an additional 1,588,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,101,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,402,371,000 after buying an additional 1,168,324 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,107,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,346,462,000 after buying an additional 565,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,882,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,720,000 after buying an additional 223,524 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total transaction of $48,024.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,790,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,302,025.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $2,243,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,771,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,399,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock worth $17,879,199 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $235.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.06.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.73. 3,030,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $216,717.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $164.60 and a twelve month high of $250.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/unitedhealth-group-inc-unh-shares-sold-by-signature-estate-investment-advisors-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.