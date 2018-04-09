UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stake Raised by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 461.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 546.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $223.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $216,717.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $164.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.06.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $2,243,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,771,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,399,220.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total value of $48,024.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,790,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,302,025.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock worth $17,879,199 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

