Universal Currency 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $36,253.00 (CRYPTO:UNIT)

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Universal Currency coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00009893 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, Universal Currency has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Universal Currency has a total market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $36,253.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032095 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00645407 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00023015 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001984 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 116% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00032355 BTC.

PX (PX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Universal Currency Profile

Universal Currency is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2015. Universal Currency’s total supply is 17,590,870 coins and its circulating supply is 13,490,870 coins. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Universal Currency is www.u-currency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Universal Currency Coin Trading

Universal Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bit-Z and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Universal Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universal Currency must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universal Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Currency and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.