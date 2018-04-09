Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Insider Allen T. Peters Sells 1,500 Shares

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) insider Allen T. Peters sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,007.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.83. Universal Forest Products has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $966.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Universal Forest Products’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 393.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

