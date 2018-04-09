Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.06

Media headlines about Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Universal Technical Institute earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.1668362161609 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock remained flat at $$2.99 during trading hours on Monday. 3,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,438. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.78, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 3.16.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $81.16 million for the quarter. analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/universal-technical-institute-uti-receives-media-sentiment-score-of-0-06.html.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. The company offers undergraduate degree and diploma programs, and specialized technical education programs through its 12 campuses under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.